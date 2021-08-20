TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri…

‘I was young and naive when I gave birth to you’ – Stella Damasus celebrates first child as she clocks 22

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus is celebrating her first child on her 22nd birthday today.

In a recorded birthday message Stella did for her daughter, she mentioned that she was very young and naive when she gave birth to her first child.

According to the 43-year-old, her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin helped her conquer her fears and stood by her.

READ ALSO

Actress, Stella Damasus and estranged lover, Daniel…

‘I hope they don’t take her character’ –…

The veteran disclosed that she is excited her daughter has turned out to be an amazing person full of intelligence and kindness which earned her the nickname ‘sugar mummy’.

She, however, proceeded to pray for her child and also to celebrate with her.

Captioning the video, the proud mum wrote;

“My first daughter is 22 today. Wow! Still can’t believe it. I thank you Lord. Happy birthday my princess.”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly had a quickie…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri spilling details…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince allegedly reveals why he slept with another…

Man calls out girlfriend for sending n*des to another guy with the phone he…

Actress, Rita Dominic mourns

She was so sweet in bed – Tonto Dikeh’s new lover gushes over…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Fans react to photos of Chioma reuniting with Davido’s sister, Sharon

Days after sharing family photos, Actress, Omotola Jalade pens down tribute to…

Actress, Rita Dominic mourns

‘I was young and naive when I gave birth to you’ – Stella…

Paul of Psquare and Wife, Anita dissolve their 7-year-old marriage over…

Actress Queen Nwokoye shares beautiful photos of her daughter, Oluchi on her 3rd…

Lady scared for her life after finding calabash in boyfriend’s wardrobe (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More