‘I was young and naive when I gave birth to you’ – Stella Damasus celebrates first child as she clocks 22

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus is celebrating her first child on her 22nd birthday today.

In a recorded birthday message Stella did for her daughter, she mentioned that she was very young and naive when she gave birth to her first child.

According to the 43-year-old, her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin helped her conquer her fears and stood by her.

The veteran disclosed that she is excited her daughter has turned out to be an amazing person full of intelligence and kindness which earned her the nickname ‘sugar mummy’.

She, however, proceeded to pray for her child and also to celebrate with her.

Captioning the video, the proud mum wrote;

“My first daughter is 22 today. Wow! Still can’t believe it. I thank you Lord. Happy birthday my princess.”

Watch the video below;