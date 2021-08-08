TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi gets evicted from the…

‘Who will comfort me?’ – Actress, Lilian Esoro…

‘I am breaking generational curses’ – Tonto…

‘I will block you’ – Actress, Moyo Lawal threatens Bobrisky

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has threatened to block controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky on social media.

This comes after Bobrisky shared a ton of dollars and nairas he claimed to be his own.

According to Bob, he intentionally made a video of his plenty of money to show off on social media.

READ ALSO

Ahead of his lavish 30th birthday party, Bobrisky flaunts…

Bobrisky unveils invitation card for his 30th birthday, says…

Captioning the video, the 29-year-old wrote;

“Show off baby girl”

Taking to Bob’s comment section to react, Moyo Lawal said she was going to block the brand influencer.

According to her, Bob is giving her dollar fever the way he keeps flaunting his hard currencies.

In her words;

“Bob I will block u oooh u are giving me dollar fever”

Reacting to Moyo’s comment,

@idoreyinekwere wrote “seriously…this one paracetamol no fit cure am”

@the_motherinfinie wrote “@moyolawalofficial me, i am blocking her now now”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi gets evicted from the reality show, 4…

‘Who will comfort me?’ – Actress, Lilian Esoro cries out as…

‘I am breaking generational curses’ – Tonto Dikeh vows

Singer, Black face reveals why he forgave 2face and reconciled with him

I Put On White Suits Because It Is Cheap To Wear – Oyedepo

‘I will block you’ – Actress, Moyo Lawal threatens Bobrisky

‘My mother’s name is not Kiddwaya’s mum’ – BBNaija…

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi gets evicted from the reality show, 4…

‘My mother’s name is not Kiddwaya’s mum’ – BBNaija…

‘I will block you’ – Actress, Moyo Lawal threatens Bobrisky

Singer, Black face reveals why he forgave 2face and reconciled with him

‘I am breaking generational curses’ – Tonto Dikeh vows

‘Who will comfort me?’ – Actress, Lilian Esoro cries out as…

I Put On White Suits Because It Is Cheap To Wear – Oyedepo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More