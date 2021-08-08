‘I will block you’ – Actress, Moyo Lawal threatens Bobrisky

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has threatened to block controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky on social media.

This comes after Bobrisky shared a ton of dollars and nairas he claimed to be his own.

According to Bob, he intentionally made a video of his plenty of money to show off on social media.

Captioning the video, the 29-year-old wrote;

“Show off baby girl”

Taking to Bob’s comment section to react, Moyo Lawal said she was going to block the brand influencer.

According to her, Bob is giving her dollar fever the way he keeps flaunting his hard currencies.

In her words;

“Bob I will block u oooh u are giving me dollar fever”

Reacting to Moyo’s comment,

@idoreyinekwere wrote “seriously…this one paracetamol no fit cure am”

@the_motherinfinie wrote “@moyolawalofficial me, i am blocking her now now”