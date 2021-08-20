I will not exit Government as a failure — President Buhari vows

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to exit the government as a failure at the end of his second term in office in 2023.

He made the declaration during a closed-door meeting with service chiefs held on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno, conveyed the President’s pledge to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting which lasted more than five hours.

“The President was briefed, he is quite happy that there’s been a tremendous success, especially with the advent of the new service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police. He also made it very clear that he’s not ready to exit government as a failure; he is not going to tolerate that.”