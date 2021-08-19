If you earn just 100k per month as a man, don’t think of setting up a family – Man advises

A Twitter user identified as Steve Ola has shared his opinion about men who earn N100,000, but still wish to raise a family.

According to Steve, it is not right for a man to date a woman when he still earns N100k and below as salary for a month.

Steve noted that it takes more than 100k monthly to raise a family, and men who do not earn more than that should focus on building themselves rather than dating a woman or setting up a family.

Steve Ola tweeted;

“If you earn just 100k per month as a man, don’t think of dating or think of setting up a family.”

His tweet has sparked controversy on social media as some critics urged Nigerians to disregard his post.