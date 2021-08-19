TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor,…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince allegedly reveals why he slept…

If you earn just 100k per month as a man, don’t think of setting up a family – Man advises

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Steve Ola has shared his opinion about men who earn N100,000, but still wish to raise a family.

According to Steve, it is not right for a man to date a woman when he still earns N100k and below as salary for a month.

Steve noted that it takes more than 100k monthly to raise a family, and men who do not earn more than that should focus on building themselves rather than dating a woman or setting up a family.

READ ALSO

Heartbroken lady shares letter she received from boyfriend…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to…

Steve Ola tweeted;

“If you earn just 100k per month as a man, don’t think of dating or think of setting up a family.”

His tweet has sparked controversy on social media as some critics urged Nigerians to disregard his post.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor, Yul Edochie…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince allegedly reveals why he slept with another…

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly had a quickie…

Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri spilling details…

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law reveals the…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Men please learn to listen to your wife oh, they see beyond – Yomi Casual…

If you earn just 100k per month as a man, don’t think of setting up a family…

I have been battling this for the past 35 years – Former president,…

Comedian AY shares beautiful photos as he turns 50

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly had a quickie…

We warned you about posting your life on social media, now you don cast –…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri spilling details…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More