“I’ll follow Wizkid home for two weeks if he attends my wedding” – Lady vows

By Shalom

A lady identified as @IamKylaSamuel on Twitter, has declared that she would spend two weeks with Wizkid if he attends her wedding.

The lady who is apparently a die-hard of the award winning singer, expressed her desire to have him present at her wedding.

To pay back the kind gesture, she noted that she would gladly follow him home after her wedding and spend two weeks with him if he honours her invitation.

”If Wizkid comes to my wedding, I’ll follow him home and see my husband after 2 weeks,” she wrote.

This however did not go down well with Nigerians on Twitter who dragged her mercilessly for planning to disrespect her husband because of a singer who cares less about her.

@PRJIMMY9; “And that why you will not get married”

@abdulgafarl wrote: “If I am ur husband I will ask u to better stay there for life if only he will have u for life”

@ganry20; “Imagine your future husband seeing your tweets? then you say “its just a tweet” . basically you showing the world who you really are.This is how companies make money from your thoughts and cravings online. but its not that deep right ?”

