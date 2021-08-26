I’m not comfortable sleeping on the same bed with a lady – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eye’ housemate, Whitemoney recently opened up to Queen that he’s not comfortable sleeping on the same bed with her.

Queen has been spending her nights on Whitemoney’s bed, but yesterday, Whitemoney left her on his bed and went over to JMK’s bed.

Out of curiosity, Queen asked why he left her on the bed to join JMK on her bed and Mazi White explained that he’s not used to sleeping with a lady on the same bed.

“Sleeping with a lady on the same bed is not my thing. I must tell you the truth, I’m not comfortable on the bed with you. I’m not complaining because I’m using this to work on myself.

If I want to start up a family, I must learn how to stay with a woman. I must also learn how to stay with a lady without thinking of opening her legs.” He said.