Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs with Akpabio and King of Elegushi

Veteran actress, Ini Edo has broken her silence following the recent accusations made against her.

According to Instagram blogger, Gistlover, Ini Edo is having love affairs with politician, Akpabio and Oba Elegushi.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that the actress might be Oba Elegushi’s third wife.

Reacting to these rumours, Ini Edo said that the accusations are lies and they were fabricated to bring her down.

She also described anyone that believes the rumour as gullible.

In her words;

“It is hard to understand or comprehend or accept that narcissist are such cold blooded beings..people who derive pleasure in throwing labels at people without getting their facts right. Accusing people falsely is an attempt at destroying that persons life . I have had to deal with these caliber of people from the minute I got into lime light and I’ve learnt to live with it..but the truth is ..you may be destroying the lives of other people in an attempt to destroy mine.You choose to ignore the HUSTLE and focus on things only you imagine in your head and you sell it to gullible people like you to buy…This is not a war you want with me….Trust me..”