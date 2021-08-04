TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs with Akpabio and King of Elegushi

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran actress, Ini Edo has broken her silence following the recent accusations made against her.

According to Instagram blogger, Gistlover, Ini Edo is having love affairs with politician, Akpabio and Oba Elegushi.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that the actress might be Oba Elegushi’s third wife.

READ ALSO

Actress, Eniola Badmus laments bitterly about her…

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her…

Reacting to these rumours, Ini Edo said that the accusations are lies and they were fabricated to bring her down.

She also described anyone that believes the rumour as gullible.

In her words;

“It is hard to understand or comprehend or accept that narcissist are such cold blooded beings..people who derive pleasure in throwing labels at people without getting their facts right. Accusing people falsely is an attempt at destroying that persons life . I have had to deal with these caliber of people from the minute I got into lime light and I’ve learnt to live with it..but the truth is ..you may be destroying the lives of other people in an attempt to destroy mine.You choose to ignore the HUSTLE and focus on things only you imagine in your head and you sell it to gullible people like you to buy…This is not a war you want with me….Trust me..”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged For Allowing Saga…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she bathes in the…

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals what happened between him and Angel inside the…

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter,…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

Davido’s second babymama calls out men who send her 4-year-old daughter…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs…

Bobrisky unveils invitation card for his 30th birthday, says he spent 7 million…

BBNaija 2021: Destiny Etiko, other Nollywood stars declare support for…

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

Video of Angel f!ngering herself goes viral on social media

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

“I have only one’ – Nigerian Olympic finalist laments as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More