Is that why you got her pregnant? – Reactions as Tobi Bakre reveals how he met his fiancee

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum actor, Tobi Bakre has revealed that he met his beautiful fiancee through fervent prayers.

According to the reality star, he went to God in prayers and God answered him by sending him his fiancee who is an amazing woman.

Tobi Bakre noted that his wife knows he is a stubborn guy, yet she chose to ride with him forever.

“It’s so beautiful to love and be loved… Unconditionally. She thinks/knows I’m a stubborn great guy.

Enroute, but not yet at the best version of me. Still learning and growing in life. But this woman right here chose to love and be with me through the whole journey.

I prayed and you came. You are Here! Hence I know I’m blessed. I’m forever happy because it only gets better.”

See reactions below;

