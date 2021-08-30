“It’s a sin for a broke man to say he’s in love with me” – Actress, Onyi Alex

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Onyi Alex has stated clearly that it is a sin for a man who’s broke to profess love to her.

The actress disclosed this via her Instagram Stories, while describing a broke man as a ‘leach’ who should only crush on her from a distance.

In her words;

“It’s a sin for a broke man to say his in love with me..! Like how ? I hustle because I don’t wanna be broke.., it’s okay to just trip from a distance!!! .. The goal is two hustles .. not a hustle and a leach biko.Onyi Says”.

Just last month, the 31-year-old actress acquired a multi-million naira palatial mansion, and she shared a video of the mansion and its beautifully decorated interior.

