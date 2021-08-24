TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My girlfriend is always sleeping, I want a girl who is…

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets…

Man calls off engagement with girlfriend for refusing to kneel…

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke threw punches at controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu.

This comes days after Uche Maduagwu made a post on Instagram, beckoning on EFCC to look into Jim Iyke’s source of wealth, stating that Jim is living an expensive lifestyle which should be investigated.

Uche Maduagwu wrote;

READ ALSO

How “bad behaviour” almost ruined my career…

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians…

“Please nobody should beg me on this matter because I have already made up my mind on this issue. Is JimIyke the only one in nollywood? Look at the expensive lifestyle e dey LIVE up and down in Lagos and Abuja? Someone told me e no DEY buy expensive clothe from naija again, e now import the most expensive ones abroad, please what is his source of wealth again?

Any day we meet or see I go use my Abuja connection to beg EFCC boss to invite am, we never recover from what hushpuppi do us, now this one is changing expensive CARS up and down like Hushpuppi of movie industry, even if dem pay me ten million Naira to enter movie location with am, if e no tell us his source of wealth I go refuse.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My girlfriend is always sleeping, I want a girl who is alive”…

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets evicted’ –…

Man calls off engagement with girlfriend for refusing to kneel before his mother

Dorathy Bachor breaks down as she narrates her experience with EFCC

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to Dorathy’s house to…

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

#BBNaija: “Is this your father’s house?” – Boma and…

“Earphones are designed by Satan” – Bishop Oyedepo says, as he bans use of…

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to Dorathy’s house to…

#BBNaija: Actress Oma Nnadi shares screenshots of messages she received after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More