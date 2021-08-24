Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke threw punches at controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu.

This comes days after Uche Maduagwu made a post on Instagram, beckoning on EFCC to look into Jim Iyke’s source of wealth, stating that Jim is living an expensive lifestyle which should be investigated.

Uche Maduagwu wrote;

“Please nobody should beg me on this matter because I have already made up my mind on this issue. Is JimIyke the only one in nollywood? Look at the expensive lifestyle e dey LIVE up and down in Lagos and Abuja? Someone told me e no DEY buy expensive clothe from naija again, e now import the most expensive ones abroad, please what is his source of wealth again?

Any day we meet or see I go use my Abuja connection to beg EFCC boss to invite am, we never recover from what hushpuppi do us, now this one is changing expensive CARS up and down like Hushpuppi of movie industry, even if dem pay me ten million Naira to enter movie location with am, if e no tell us his source of wealth I go refuse.”