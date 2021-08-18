‘Kings have agreed to make me their king’ – Tonto Dikeh says as she bags another award

Actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to celebrate her latest award.

According to Tonto, Kings have agreed to make her their king hence the reason she was given an award of the ‘Impact builder personality’.

The mother of one mentioned that she is not called a king in vain and the award is a well-deserved one for her.

Sharing a video of the beautiful plaque, Tonto wrote;

‘THEY DONT CALL ME KING IN VAIN… Even kings have agreed to make me their KING… Too blessed, Too favourite, Too loving… A well-deserved HONOR… Thank you thank you’

Reacting to this;

@peculiar2435 wrote “You deserve it mama T”

@sophia_mrsnabia wrote “You actually deserve this”

@content_queen333 wrote “Congrats, my favorite female queen”

@sophia_mrsnabia wrote “Congratulations to you virtuous woman”