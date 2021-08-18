TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor,…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law…

‘Kings have agreed to make me their king’ – Tonto Dikeh says as she bags another award

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Tonto Dikeh

Actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to celebrate her latest award.

According to Tonto, Kings have agreed to make her their king hence the reason she was given an award of the ‘Impact builder personality’.

The mother of one mentioned that she is not called a king in vain and the award is a well-deserved one for her.

READ ALSO

Video of Actress, Racheal Oniga talking about her death…

‘They look like siblings’ – Fans react to…

Sharing a video of the beautiful plaque, Tonto wrote;

‘THEY DONT CALL ME KING IN VAIN… Even kings have agreed to make me their KING… Too blessed, Too favourite, Too loving… A well-deserved HONOR… Thank you thank you’

Reacting to this;

@peculiar2435 wrote “You deserve it mama T”

@sophia_mrsnabia wrote “You actually deserve this”

@content_queen333 wrote “Congrats, my favorite female queen”

@sophia_mrsnabia wrote “Congratulations to you virtuous woman”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor, Yul Edochie…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law reveals the…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana splashes millions on a 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE for his…

#BBNaija: “So funny when poor people act proud” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Pere

Actor, Timini reacts to accusations that he sleeps with underage girls

Tobi Bakre shares beautiful pre-wedding pictures with girlfriend, Anu Oladosu

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

‘Kings have agreed to make me their king’ – Tonto Dikeh says…

BBNaija- ‘If my bum bum is not showing, I don’t want it’ – Angel reveals…

Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital…

#BBNaija: Maria reveals why she hates Angel

Angel reacts after Jackie B dragged her for flirting with her love interest,…

Are you really 21? – Nigerians react as lady celebrates 21st birthday (Photos)

“My woman with the super power” – Olakunle Churchill gushes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More