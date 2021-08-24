Twitter user identified as Swit Ope has narrated her experience with a hotel attendant after she lodged with best friend.

According to Ope, she lodged at a hotel with her bestfriend and the attendant asked why she hasn’t been at the hotel for a long time.

After asking the question, the attendant said the question wasn’t meant for her because she mistook her for another person, and Ope started wondering what would have happened if it was her husband she lodged with at the hotel.

“Not my bestfriend and i lodging in a hotel and the attendant says ‘ma it’s been long we saw you’ I said Ehn?? And she replied okay maybe it’s not you 😭😭😭. What is wrong with people? What if I was with my husband 😭😭”.