By Shalom

A lady identified as Christy has broken down in tears after finding out that that her suitor’s father used to be her sugar daddy.

The lady who recounted how excited she was after her suitor proposed to her, said the joy turned to pain after she found out that his father was her sugar daddy.

She wrote;

“I am christy and I am 28 years old. I’ve been dating my boyfriend James for one year now. James is every woman’s dream man and he literally worships the ground I walk on. My Joy knew no bounds when he asked me to marry him last month. Of course I gladly accepted and 7 days ago, he officially introduced me to his parents as his wife to be .

When we got to his father’s house, I got the biggest shock of my life. I discovered that his father happens to be someone I once had a fling with in my second and third year in the university. I could see the terrible look on his father’s face when his son introduced me as the lady he wants to settle down with.

Sincerely since that day I’ve not been myself, now am confused. Should I open up to James and tell him I once had affair with his father? Truth is, I’m afraid he will not give us his blessings or worse tell James before me.

Please I am in a fix and really don’t know what to do next. I am scared he might stop his son from marrying me.
How do I handle this please?”

