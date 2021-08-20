TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


A Nigerian lady has cried out for help after finding fetish items, including a calabash inside her boyfriend’s wardrobe.

A video making rounds on social media captures the fetish calabash hidden inside the closet of the man who was visited by his lover.

Reports gathered that the young man, suspected to be a ritualist/fraudster was apparently storing the calabash for reasons best known to him.

After stumbling on the calabash, the lady cried out on social media as she begged for advice on how to get out of the situation without getting hurt.

The clip however sparked outrage on social media about the need for women to avoid yahoo boys. Some concerned Nigerians also gave her tips on how to help herself out.

