Lady who was called out by her boyfriend for sending n*des to another guy, breaks silence

Ginika, a Nigerian lady whose boyfriend called her out for sending her n*des to another guy, has reacted to the incident.

Her boyfriend identified as Mide, dragged her for sending nudes to another guy with the same iPhone which he got for her as a gift, before she accepted to date him.

Reacting to this, Ginika said he has no right to own her because he bought her an iPhone. She also put up the phone for sale on Twitter.

In her words;

“Men will buy you things and think they own you. What rubbish? Stupid prat!!

Where do I even start from? The times I’ll be too tired to cook and you start guilt tripping me that you bought me am iphone? Since you bought this phone I’ve never rested. You’re wicked and heartless. Just come and collect your phone stupid boy.

3weeks old iPhone 12 Pro Max for sale. Serious buyers only! DM.”