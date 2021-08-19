TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A voicenote between Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince Kpokpogri and a lady has gone viral on social media.

In the voicenote which was shared by Gistlovers, Prince opened up about sleeping with another lady at his backyard, and how he enjoyed the experience.

Speaking about his relationship with Tonto, he disclosed that they are both quarrelling because he couldn’t condone her attitude.

He lamented bitterly about her smoking habit, as he expressed how irritated he gets whenever he sees her smoking and drinking too much.

Speaking on experience with sidechick, he said;

“She just comes and we f*ck because her p*ssy was so sweet. I’m supposed to repeat that match but I’ve been busy.”

He added;

“You know say me and Tonto don dey quarrel. The girl no wan stop that smoking, drinking. And you know say me I no dey smoke. I no dey drink and all those things dey quick dey irritate me.”

