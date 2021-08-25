Major abducted from NDA found dead, hours after bandits demanded N200m ransom for his release

Military officer, Major Christopher Datong, who was abducted by armed bandits at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, has been found dead.

Reports gathered that the major was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24,

According to reports, his body was found on Tuesday evening, hours after news made rounds that the bandits are demanding for N200million ransom to set him free.

The major was abducted during an attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, which left two others dead.

The deceased major is said to be expecting a child with his wife.

Nigerians have taken to different social media platforms to send heartfelt messages to his family especially his wife who is reportedly expecting a child for her late husband.