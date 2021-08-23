TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man has narrated how he called off his engagement with lover after she refused to kneel down before his mother.

Sharing his story to Joro Olomofin, he said;

“My gf of six months is Igbo. Anambra to be precise. She is from nnewi side I believe. I am Yoruba. She met my mother for the first time on Friday and she refused to kneel and greeted in a passive way like she is greeting a friend.

I told her she said her kneel is paining her. I know that was a lie. Big lie. I greet her mother with respect. I told her to apologize and correct it, she said she can’t kneel the way I want that I have not married her yet.

I was like wow. Since Friday no calls from her wow. Sha I have learnt my lesson. She lost anyways. She lost big. Moving on”.

