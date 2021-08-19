TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Twitter user, Mide has cried out on social media after finding out that his girlfriend has been sending nudes to another man.

The heartbroken man who recounted how he bought her an iphone12 pro max sadly disclosed that she has been sending nudes and bugging another guy with the same phone he got for her.

Sharing chats of his girlfriend and the man, he also revealed how he spent 8 months on talking stage with her and how she asked for different gifts before accepting their relationship.

He tweeted;

“Women will disgrace you! I went through my girl’s phone last week while she was having her bath, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter. Things I saw shocked me.

Spent 8months doing talking stage with this girl, bought an iPhone 12 Pro Max and different gifts before she gree. This chat was the most painful but we move.

Ginika I’m at your house this morning, got here as early as 7am to collect my phone, I’m still here, they said you’re not around, please Ginika I take God beg you, that phone is barely 3weeks old, I can still sell it and get my money back make I no lose both ways.”

