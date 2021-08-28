TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Luna has narrated how he got traumatized after watching a woman give birth in his presence.

According to Luna, the trauma was so much on him that he couldn’t sleep with his girlfriend for like a month or two. He disclosed that his girlfriend kept telling him to visit the clinic but he knew what was actually wrong with him.

“I once experienced this. I couldn’t have s*x for like a month or two. The trauma is too much. Pu”sy didn’t turn me on anymore at the time. This whole thing of people coming out of people is insane.

The person who gave birth in my presence wasn’t my gf. Nd after the whole thing happened my actual girlfriend came over for a sleepover. I couldn’t have s*x with her. For a whole 2 months she kept on telling me to consult men’s clinic, but I knew what was wrong with me”.

