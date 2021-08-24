TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @michael_mickyt has narrated how a man got arrested by same lady who hindered him from saving the life of his child.

The man who recently lost his little child, was arrested by same lady who refused to move her car in order for him to rush his sick child to the hospital.

Narrating the incident, he wrote;

“Renting house with no parking space whereby one person will have to drive out before you can leave the compound is not it anymore. A man lost his child in my area today and it was really painful.

The man’s child had breathing issues and it occurred late last night, he wanted to drive out urgently and decided to knock at his neighbours door to sharply drive out, the neighbor said she can’t come out, other neighbours came appealing to hear around 1am to beg her even if she is to drop the key so the man can go through the gate cos his child need urgent Attention (to be rushed to the hospital).

This woman said No!! The boy died in his arm before the man could get vehicle. This morning the woman contacted police to arrest all of them for disturbing her peace at odd hour.”

