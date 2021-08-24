Man narrates how his child died after a lady refused to move her car so he can rush his child to hospital

Narrating the incident, he wrote;

“Renting house with no parking space whereby one person will have to drive out before you can leave the compound is not it anymore. A man lost his child in my area today and it was really painful.

The man’s child had breathing issues and it occurred late last night, he wanted to drive out urgently and decided to knock at his neighbours door to sharply drive out, the neighbor said she can’t come out, other neighbours came appealing to hear around 1am to beg her even if she is to drop the key so the man can go through the gate cos his child need urgent Attention (to be rushed to the hospital).

This woman said No!! The boy died in his arm before the man could get vehicle. This morning the woman contacted police to arrest all of them for disturbing her peace at odd hour.”