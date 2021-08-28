TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with…

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace…

Man shares experience with plumber who cooked his noodles without permission

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Ore Afolayan has narrated how the plumber he contacted to fix a tap in his house, cooked his indomie without his permission.

Sharing the story via Twitter, Afolayan wrote;

“I dashed home around noon to pick a document. I saw the plumber I contracted in the morning; uneasy, looking left/right and forming unnecessary busy.

READ ALSO

Man narrates how his child died after a lady refused to move…

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with…

Aroma of noodles filled the air and I went to the kitchen to find a freshly cooked, opened pot of noodles hidden behind the gas.

I initially thought he bought his. Found out it was mine later. And he is yet to finish the job. My former tap was working; but now had two extra holes already. But this new tap is yet to bring out water.

I had to give him water o. Before he go choke for my living room. Nigeria is hard. An helping hand here and there.

Learnt tonight that his siblings are all in “Yankee”. He is the last born.
My neighbour told me tonight.

She says she wonders what he’s doing plumbing for.

Dude na weyrey o. First time meeting and using him o. A neighbour recommended him; so I gave that one house key. Make their two gather dey.

I think she just felt he should do what he was paid for and she went to focus on her own business; leaving Master Chef alone in the house. I felt like I was hallucinating 😂😂

I had to feel the heat from the burner like 3times to confirm if I was seeing and feeling well.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with Alex Ekubo

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace gossip about…

First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their wedding

Nigerians react to what Regina Daniels gifted her 1-year-old son, Munir

Uche Maduagwu finally reacts after Jim Iyke beat him up (Video)

Jim Iyke speaks on rift with Uche Maduagwu (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares experience with plumber who cooked his noodles without permission

My market is expensive, I can’t date a broke man — Reality TV Star, Tacha

Man leaks chat with married woman who’s cheating on her husband

“Maria Is Toxic” – Pere Reveals Why He’s Trying To Avoid…

Angel’s father blows hot over his daughter being called a prost!tute

Uche Maduagwu drags Alex Ekubo and Obi Cubana

Angel’s mother reacts after Maria bodyshamed her daughter (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More