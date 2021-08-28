Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere has disclosed why he doesn’t want to be associated fellow housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin.

There have been speculations that Pere might be in a relationship with Maria and himself in the Big Brother House, but Pere, in a recent discussion debunked such speculations.

Pere spoke at length about his relationship with Maria and Jackie B, explained why he has been avoiding Maria.

Recall, on Monday, Pere, Maria, and JMK were issued a strike. After the strike, Pere and Maria have been avoiding each other like the plague in the Big Brother House.

Pere however explained why he has been avoiding Maria for several days during a talk with Jackie B. He claimed that Maria is an extremely indecisive person.

Maria, according to Pere, would say one thing and then do the opposite. This attitude by Maria obviously messed Pere’s mind, because outside of the Big Brother House, he is not the type of person who will tolerate such behavior.

He also confessed to Jackie B that Maria has been attempting to discredit his personality since there were certain things he didn’t tell Maria about, but Maria would accuse him of saying them, and there were other things Maria would say but deny saying.

Pere added that some things had truly happened between them in terms of intimacy, but Maria continues to deny such things, despite the presence of security cameras in the house. This rejection from Maria, regarding their intimacy, irritates him greatly.

Finally, Pere stated that Maria’s personality clashes with his own, as well as the fact that Maria’s relationship with him in the house is toxic.