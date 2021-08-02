TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Video) Actress, Patience Ozokwor breaks down in tears as she…

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death,…

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay…

Medical student shocked to see friend’s body in anatomy class

News
By San

A medical student in the University of Calabar, Enya Egbe fled his anatomy class crying after being disturbed by the corpse he was asked to work on, BBC Africa reports.

The 26-year-old still vividly recalls that Thursday afternoon seven years ago at Nigeria’s University of Calabar, converging with fellow students around three tables with a cadaver laid out on each. Minutes later, he screamed and ran.

 

The body his group had been about to dissect was that of Divine, his friend of more than seven years. “We used to go clubbing together,” he told me. “There were two bullet holes on the right side of his chest.”

 

Oyifo Ana was one of the many students who ran out after Mr Egbe and found him weeping outside.

“Most of the cadavers we used in school had bullets in them. I felt so bad when I realised that some of the people may not be real criminals,” Ms Ana said.

 

She added that early one morning she had seen a police van loaded with bloodied bodies at their medical school, which had a mortuary attached to it.

 

Mr Egbe sent a message to Divine’s family who, it turned out, had been going to different police stations in search of their relative after he and three friends were arrested by security agents on their way back from a night out.

The family eventually managed to reclaim his body.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Video) Actress, Patience Ozokwor breaks down in tears as she mourns Racheal…

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death, says its not…

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay Confesses

Tears flow as another actor, Shona Ferguson dies

BBNaija 2021: Maria And Cross Lock Lips In Truth Or Dare Game -Video

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg…

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Dorathy, other BBNaija ex-housemates celebrate Prince as he clocks 26

BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a heart attack

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg…

Medical student shocked to see friend’s body in anatomy class

Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church- Pastor Tells Members

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married…

BBNaija 2021: Maria And Cross Lock Lips In Truth Or Dare Game -Video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More