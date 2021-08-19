Men please learn to listen to your wife oh, they see beyond – Yomi Casual advises fellow men

Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual, has advised men to listen to their wives.

According to Yomi Casual, women see beyond because God has blessed them with the gift of spotting things which are not going in order.

He advised men to listen to their wives whenever their wives warn them to avoid something because it is a gift which was planted in some women.

In his words;

“My fellow Men please learn to listen to your wife oh! These women see beyond.

No let your wide chest Dey deceive you like.

Jokes apart, sometimes when your wife tells you to avoid something or someone just listen to her God bless some of them with that gift.”