TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi gets evicted from the…

‘Who will comfort me?’ – Actress, Lilian Esoro…

‘I am breaking generational curses’ – Tonto…

‘My mother’s name is not Kiddwaya’s mum’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya warns everyone

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Kiddwaya has taken to Twitter to warn social media users to stop referring to his mum as Kiddwaya’s mum.

According to the reality star, his mum would be running for Governor in Benue state and he wants them to know that her name needs to be respected.

Speaking further, Kidd said that his mum would be the second female governor if she gets elected.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Mercy Eke unveils her favourite ‘shine ya eyes…

Nigerians react as BBNaija Prince gets N10million as…

Sharing his mum’s campaign poster, Kidd wrote;

“Dear Nigerian blogs/media/news. My mother has a name. Her name is Susan Nguveren Waya and not “Kidd Waya’s mum” And if elected she will be the second female governor in Nigerians history. So please put some respect on her name. And more respect on our females. Thank you. #wemove”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi gets evicted from the reality show, 4…

‘Who will comfort me?’ – Actress, Lilian Esoro cries out as…

‘I am breaking generational curses’ – Tonto Dikeh vows

Singer, Black face reveals why he forgave 2face and reconciled with him

I Put On White Suits Because It Is Cheap To Wear – Oyedepo

‘I will block you’ – Actress, Moyo Lawal threatens Bobrisky

‘My mother’s name is not Kiddwaya’s mum’ – BBNaija…

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi gets evicted from the reality show, 4…

‘My mother’s name is not Kiddwaya’s mum’ – BBNaija…

‘I will block you’ – Actress, Moyo Lawal threatens Bobrisky

Singer, Black face reveals why he forgave 2face and reconciled with him

‘I am breaking generational curses’ – Tonto Dikeh vows

‘Who will comfort me?’ – Actress, Lilian Esoro cries out as…

I Put On White Suits Because It Is Cheap To Wear – Oyedepo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More