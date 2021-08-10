‘My name is not Tiannah’ – Stylist, Toyin Lawani cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to Instagram to cry out to people over her brand name.

According to the fashion guru, most people don’t know her name and they call her Tiannah instead.

Speaking further, the expectant mum said that ATM (Ajoke, Toyin, Muinat) and Tiannah is her daughter’s name, which is also the name of her brand.

In her words;

“So this happened last night and it couldn’t get me to stop and wonder, I realized a lot of people follow me everyday and don’t even know me, so I need to always enlighten them about who I am, which of my followers don’t know my real name and don’t know my Real name is ATM ??? And if you know it, let’s hear the full meaning , pls note from now on nobody should call me TIANNAH anymore, my real Birth Given name is Atm, everyone used to call me Atmfashionista before fashion Goddess, but now my daughter has started complaining seriously, like mom why does everyone call you TIANNAH, don’t they know your own name even if the brand is TIANNAH. So to my true followers what’s the meaning of ATM.”

Via Instagram
