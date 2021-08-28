Nigerian entertainment industry mourns as veteran singer, Victor Uwaifo dies

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into a state of mourning following the sudden death of veteran singer, Victor Uwaifo.

According to reports, the singer died of Covid Complications on Saturday, 28th of August at the age of 80 years.

For those that do not know, Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo was a Nigerian musician, writer, sculptor, and musical instrument inventor, University lecturer, music legend, and the first Honorable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria.

Reacting to Victor Uwaifo’s death,

@inside_life_ng wrote “All the legends wan just die finish. what a cruel world”

@vicky.linus wrote “Death rate this year is just too much, this man is gone God, may his soul Rest In Peace”

@ms__andrew wrote “Something is happening in the entertainment industry”

@isaaclaughter_ wrote “The rate people are dying this period ehh! Rest well legendary”