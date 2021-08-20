Nigerians react as actress Tonto Dikeh calls for prayers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has urged her fans to join her in prayers because ‘what God cannot do does not exist’.

The actress, in a recent Instagram post, enjoined her fans to join her as she goes into a serious prayer session.

Her call for prayers came after it was alleged that her man, Prince Kpokpogri is cheating on her with another woman at his residence.

A voicenote which was alleged to be a recorded conversation between her lover and another woman went viral yesterday, and in the audio, her lover allegedly confirmed cheating on her with another woman who he claimed was sweet in bed.

Tonto however, in a new post, called for prayers as she urged Nigerians to join her and pray together.

