Nigerians react as BBNaija Prince gets N10million as birthday gift from fans

Nigerians on social media have reacted differently to the N10M gift fans of BBNaija, Prince gave him on his birthday.
This comes after the 26-year-old was given a huge surprise at his home with plenty of Dollars inside a box, shoes, Balloons, and flowers ahead of his birthday.
In the video that surfaced on social media, Prince was seen receiving the N10M cheque from his fans.
Watch the video below;
Reacting to this;
@talk2obiora wrote “I am trying to understand the rationale behind fans giving these bbn guys money and cars. What do they really get in return because from where I stand celebrities should be helping fans who actually really need this money because most of them their dstv sub hasn’t been renewed for a while so please somebody help me understanding here. Btw happy birthday brother.”
@pretty_perfy wrote “They gave you 10m and you are that calm when will these lies stop??”
@itz_ninuola wrote “Prince no lie na u pack contribution stop misleading others with fans fans fans”
@yummy_infusion wrote “This is huge o, where all these fan Dey get money”
