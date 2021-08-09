Nigerians react to new photos of billionaire, Otedola’s family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Nigerians have reacted to the new photos of billionaire, Otedola’s family.

In the photos that surfaced on social media, Otedola’s 4 children, Tolani, DJ Cuppy, Temi, Fewa and their mother were seen posing for photos in white outfits.

See the photos below;

See some of the comments the photos generated on social media below;

@amandasignatures wrote “With all the money their father has, yet he only has one wife… If it’s some men, just give them 2million naira to renovate church, they will have 9 side chicks and even be opting for a second wife.”

@sattyfever wrote “Very simple family, I love them”

@thebaddieluxury wrote “I sha don’t see bling bling upandan,if na poor man now, you go see Gucci,Chanel,Cuban etc….it’s just some how”

@honeymix_withwealth wrote “they all look so good but dj cuppy ehn it’s kinda feel like she’s doing it intentionally”

Via Instagram
