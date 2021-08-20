Paul of Psquare and Wife, Anita dissolve their 7-year-old marriage over infidelity allegations

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Paul of Psquare and his wife, Anita have dissolved their 7-year-old marriage over infidelity allegations.

This comes after a photo of the couples official legal petition for divorce leaked and surfaced on social media.

According to reports, Paul and Anita’s breakup was due to irreconcilable differences and infidelity. Although the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage is yet to be disclosed, there are speculations that the couple has not been having a sweet marital life.

A source close to the couple indicated that both parties will proceed amicably with the legal resolution and be the best co-parents in the interest of their children

Recall that the couple got married in 2014 after dating for 10 years and they both share three beautiful children.

