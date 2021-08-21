Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of singer, Paul Okoye, has reportedly demanded the sum of $15,000 (approximately N7.8M) monthly for child support.

This was contained in the court document filed before an Abuja High Court.

“Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (US Dollars) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age,” part of the document read.

Recall, news about the imminent divorce broke out yesterday, Friday, August 20, 2021.

In the leaked court document, Anita has requested the dissolution of their marriage.

She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.