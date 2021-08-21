TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man calls out girlfriend for sending n*des to another guy with…

Actress, Rita Dominic mourns

Paul of Psquare and Wife, Anita dissolve their 7-year-old…

Paul Okoye Marriage Crash: Anita Okoye reportedly demands N7.8M monthly for child support

Entertainment
By Shalom

Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of singer, Paul Okoye, has reportedly demanded the sum of $15,000 (approximately N7.8M) monthly for child support.

This was contained in the court document filed before an Abuja High Court.

“Payment of a monthly maintenance sum of $15,000.00 (US Dollars) for the general welfare, education and health of the three children of the union who are presently in schools in the United States of America until they are of age,” part of the document read.

READ ALSO

Paul of Psquare and Wife, Anita dissolve their 7-year-old…

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’…

Recall, news about the imminent divorce broke out yesterday, Friday, August 20, 2021.

In the leaked court document, Anita has requested the dissolution of their marriage.

She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man calls out girlfriend for sending n*des to another guy with the phone he…

Actress, Rita Dominic mourns

Paul of Psquare and Wife, Anita dissolve their 7-year-old marriage over…

Lady who was called out by her boyfriend for sending n*des to another guy,…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri reacts to leaked audio where he…

Nigerians react as actress Tonto Dikeh calls for prayers

Days after sharing family photos, Actress, Omotola Jalade pens down tribute to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Paul Okoye Marriage Crash: Anita Okoye reportedly demands N7.8M monthly for…

Househelp allegedly poisons her boss’ food with ‘Hypo’ in Ibadan…

After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her real age

Bet on Ligue 1 games on Melbet as Moffi competes with Neymar, Messi for the top…

Fans react to photos of Chioma reuniting with Davido’s sister, Sharon

Days after sharing family photos, Actress, Omotola Jalade pens down tribute to…

Actress, Rita Dominic mourns

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More