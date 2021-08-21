Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye’s lawyer has reacted to the alleged divorce saga making rounds on social media about his client.

Recall, a leaked document of divorce allegedly filed by the singer’s wife, Anita to dissolve their seven years old union, went viral on social media

Reacting to this news however, Rudeboy’s lawyer, Barrister Somadina Eugene Okorie, speaking to E-Nigeria Newspaper, stated that he and the singer are yet to receive an official briefing in this regard.

In his words:

“I don’t think this subject worth breaking a sweat on, since as I talk with you, I’m yet to receive a brief touching the news already in circulation.

‘’If the story is real, I would have been briefed by now and this is devoid of sentiments,”