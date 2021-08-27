Photos and Videos from Racheal Oniga’s funeral

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Photos from veteran actress, Racheal Oniga’s funeral have surfaced on social media.

In the photos, families, friends, and some Nollywood actors like Desmond Elliot were seen gathered together to pay their last respect to the actress.

According to reports, the service of songs of Racheal took place on the 26th of August at the Catholic Church of Resurrection in Magodo, Lagos state.

See the photos below;

Recall that an old video of the late actress, Rachel Oniga talking about her death has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the veteran was heard opening up on her state of not being able to breathe, and all her thoughts were about her children as she had looked forward to them settling down and getting married.

According to Racheal, she is scared of not making it till the end of the year and not being a grandmother.

Via Kemi Filani News
