A man identified as Eguveso Enifome has cried out on social media after finding out that his 7-year-old daughter is not his biological child.

In a recent post, the heartbroken man revealed that he found out he’s not the biological father of his daughter, after a DNA test was conducted.

Eguveso Enifome called out his woman for pinning a pregnancy that isn’t his on him.

While narrating his story in a short clip, he said that before the DNA test, he figured out that the possibility of being the father of the child was zero. But then his woman chatted him up telling him she gave birth to a child and he’s the father.

According to him, while they dated in school, she was in a relationship with other guys, too and what they had wasn’t a serious affair.

However, 7 years later, he did a DNA test and it was confirmed that he’s not the biological father to his child.

