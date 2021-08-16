Pretty Mike storms Sandra Iheuwa’s wedding with a herbalist (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike is trending for the umpteenth time, following his entrance at the wedding reception of Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa.

The controversial socialite who is well known for his strange ways of gracing occasions, decided to go spiritual this time by arriving the wedding with a herbalist.

He justified his action by revealing that Sandra’s husband, Steve opened up to him that he has been fighting with spiritual forces in his dreams due to the wedding, so he had to appear prepared.

Sharing photos and a video on his Instagram page, he wrote:

“By Fire By Force “Sandra we are here to take you Home”

This is coming after Pretty Mike stormed a wedding with pregnant women, and in another occasion, he appeared with nursing mothers and their babies.

