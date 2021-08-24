TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ex BBN housemate, Prince Nelson Enwerem has cried out after EFCC officials allegedly returned to Dorathy’s house to pick her up.

Prince, in a series of tweets, stated that he doesn’t understand why the officers returned to Dorathy’s house to pick her up after she called them out for invading her house.

However, he added that the BBNaija finalist is currently safe and in good condition.

“I’m still trying to understand this. You broke into her house, she spoke up, you lied in your press release, then return to pick her up. Official EFCC what is this oppression I’m livid.

Just spoke to Dora now. She is fine and currently on her way home. Thanks to everyone that spoke up and showed concern for her wellbeing.”

