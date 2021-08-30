Proud father passes down his 37-year-old NYSC shirt to his daughter

Joseph Chukwu, a lecturer of Mass Communication at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi state, has passed down his 37-year-old NYSC shirt to his daughter.

Sharing photos and videos of the incident, the proud father recounted how he was issued the NYSC ceremonial shirt 37 years ago, and how he kept it safe for his daughter who recently graduated from the University.

In his words;

“37 years ago, 12th batch, 1984/85, I was issued this NYSC ceremonial dress during my youth service.

Today, I am passing down this 37-year old shirt to my daughter to augument with her kits as she proceeds for her youth service shortly. Where did you keep any of your kits? Don’t I deserve an award from NYSC?”

