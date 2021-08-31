TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has flaunted the cash gift he received from a fan in celebration of his 30th birthday.

The self acclaimed male barbie who has been disturbing the streets of Instagram with pre-birthday photos, shared a video of the cash gifts he received from a fan.

Sharing the video, he urged his friends and fans to continue showering him with more money and goodies as he clocks 30.

Recall, months ago, Bobrisky promised to gift a lucky fan a Mercedes-Benz car worth 10 million naira.

Well, the birthday is finally here and Nigerians are yet to see Bobrisky reward any fan with a multimillion naira Benz.

Bobrisky claimed he would shock a fan who has been showing support to him on Instagram.

Watch video of Bobrisky flaunting cash gift below:

 

