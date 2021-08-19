RMD, Omotola Jalade, others eulogize AY Comedian on his 50th birthday

Nollywood actors, RMD, Omotola Jalade and others have taken out time to eulogize AY Comedian on his 50th birthday today.

Taking to their Instagram pages to celebrate the father of one;

mofedamijo wrote: “Happy 50th birthday @aycomedian. Na Man you be! Ire Ayo. My belle just de sweet me for you anyhow. You too much abeg. This video na for you. Na the one Wey I nor delete! I confuse to talk about you. Things many. I jus love you Mehn! Happy birthday again abeg. ayomakunat50”

Omotola Jalade wrote; “Happy birthday Darling @aycomedian . Le O Omo Ondo … ke ti ke? Wo de a ka payiwo Warri !!! … me fe gbo Warri mo o… la te ni … wa ka fi “ Ondo no dey dull “ ! Damn first time writing sentences in Ondo dialect ! All for you! You’re a hard worker, known you since your Uni days when you brought me to your school and you’re still as exited , working like you just began. May all good things keep coming for you Ayo. Happy 50th . Llnp”

chiomakpotha wrote: You are one of the most selfless people I know. Your support is unmatched. You are caring and ever-giving You are a hard worker. You never give up. Thank you for being YOU ! Happy Golden Jubilee @aycomedian. May God continue to perfect all that concerns you, Amen !

funkejenifaakindele wrote: “My darling Egbon is 50 today!!! All glory to God!! May you continue to enjoy the grace of God in all you do. Happy Birthday Broda mi. @aycomedian”