She was so sweet in bed – Tonto Dikeh’s new lover gushes over experience with sidechick

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri has gushed over his experience with his sidechick who he allegedly had a quickie with at his backyard.

Speaking on the experience in a voicenote shared by Gistlovers, he said he enjoyed the encounter, and he wanted more with her, but his busy schedule spoilt his plans.

Recall, it was recently revealed that Prince brought in a lady to his house and slept with her at his backyard, while Tonto was in his house.

Gistlovers who broke the news via IG, wrote;

“Hello tueh tueh,all these IG slay Queen,Na olosho all of them be,Alex wey just open shop recently dey do quickie with oga when Tonto Dey house,oga sef him gbola Na giveaway gbola,sharing gbola hia and dia😤😤still come dey bad mouth Tonto say she still dey smoke o and she is not ready to quit smoking,

oga you too talk o,we thought Mama di Papa found love o,we no know say you na for the street,plenty voice notes dey o but I just say make I give GLB Nation this one make them for take am cool body small,list of actress wey Dey collect your gbola with voice note dey o🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️”