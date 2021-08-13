Chioma Rowland, babymama of popular singer, Davido has taken to Instagram to share an emotional post about people who hurt others.

This is coming months after news broke out that the mother of one is allegedly not in a relationship with Davido. It was alleged that Davido broke up with her and moved on with another lady rumoured to be model, Mya Yafai.

Chioma Rowland shared a post on Instagram which read;

“If you can’t be good to people, at least don’t hurt them. Goodnight.”

See her post below;

However, as usual, some fans read meaning into her post and linked it to her strained relationship with baby father, Davido. They claimed that she’s still hurting over their relationship which crashed.