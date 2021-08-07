Singer, Black face reveals why he forgave 2face and reconciled with him

Veteran singer, Black face has revealed why he forgave and reconciled with his former business partner, 2face.

Recall that after years of falling out, Black face and 2face recently reconciled at the Sound Sultan’s tribute night a few weeks ago.

According to Blackface, he buried the hatchet with 2face because he wants to be at peace with himself.

Speaking further during a recent interview, Blackface said that holding grudges does not help and life is too short for that.

In his words;

“I did not feel boxed into a corner by any means. It was a spontaneous reaction and we all know that holding grudges does not help anyone because life is too short. I am at peace with myself and I want him (2baba) to be at peace with himself too.”

When asked if he would like to collaborate with 2face to make another music, Balck face wrote; “Only time will reveal what will happen in the future.”