TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her…

Singer, Speed Darlington blows hot at airport, vows to beat everybody (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington recently fired shots at people who were queing up at an airport with him.

Reports gathered that the drama started after some of them tried to jump the queue and move to the front of the line.

Speed Darlington who was not having it quickly got provoked and screamed at everyone present, promising to beat them up if they try anything funny in his presence.

READ ALSO

Singer, Speed Darlington ties the knot? (Photos)

I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows…

This comes after the singer announced his decision to contest as president in the forthcoming elections. Speedy, who reiterated how bad the country has gotten, promised to make the country better again by restoring peace and orderliness.

While some people believe in his dream of becoming president, some others feel that the singer is only catching cruise.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

Reality star, TBoss narrates how she was electrocuted in shower

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with her bible during s*x…

Video of Uche Maduagwu calling Jim Iyke a ritualist, surfaces

Prince reacts as EFCC officials allegedly return to Dorathy’s house to…

#BBNaija: “Is this your father’s house?” – Boma and…

‘He said he was not going to miss my wahala’ – Mercy Johnson…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I bleached to get attention and fit into the group men want” – Ghanaian sxx…

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

Whitemoney reveals the female housemate he would love to have as his wife

Singer, Speed Darlington blows hot at airport, vows to beat everybody (Video)

Major abducted from NDA found dead, hours after bandits demanded N200m ransom…

#BBNaija: Angel reveals the worst kisser among the male housemates

#BBNaija: Hacker demands outrageous amount after taking over Sammie’s IG account

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More