Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington recently fired shots at people who were queing up at an airport with him.

Reports gathered that the drama started after some of them tried to jump the queue and move to the front of the line.

Speed Darlington who was not having it quickly got provoked and screamed at everyone present, promising to beat them up if they try anything funny in his presence.

This comes after the singer announced his decision to contest as president in the forthcoming elections. Speedy, who reiterated how bad the country has gotten, promised to make the country better again by restoring peace and orderliness.

While some people believe in his dream of becoming president, some others feel that the singer is only catching cruise.