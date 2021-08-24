Socialite, Pretty Mike shares his opinion about Neo and Vee’s relationship

Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has shared his opinion about Neo and Vee’s relationship and the hate comments fired at them.

The socialite, while speaking on the relationship between the duo, stated that those who take comments and public opinions seriously are doing it at their own peril.

He recounted the negative comments which were fired at the couple during their stay in the lockdown house, and how their love grew stronger because they refused to be affected by the comments.

The duo met during the 5th edition of the reality show and their love seems to be waxing stronger each passing day.

Pretty Mike recalled how some fans opined that Vee deserves to be with someone better than Neo and their relationship would not last.

However, after Neo showered Vee with luxurious gifts on her 25th birthday recently, same people started singing a different tune.

Reacting to this, Pretty Mike wrote on his Instastories,

“The same people that we’re shouting Neo doesn’t deserve Vee during the reunion are now shouting ‘God when’ Listen to the world people at your own risk.”