‘Stop breastfeeding men’ Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as shares breastfeeding photos

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has advised women to stop breastfeeding men and focus on their babies instead.

According to the mother of two, babies need breast milk for their brains to grow, unlike men.

Speaking further, Uche said breast milk does not have any effect on a grown-up man’s brain.

Captioning photos of herself breastfeeding her baby, Uche wrote;

“Breastfeed Your Babies Not Men. Babies need Sense, but Man wey no get sense no get sense. Breast no go fix am ooo… Bonding Time with My Bunny…”

See how social media users reacted to Uche’s advice;

@nellobrownn wrote “Uche since you get belle born pikin,You nor let us hear word for this obasanjo internet again.”

@thejerneyfeels_ wrote “Since this girl had this bunny, she lost her senses.”

@trina_joness wrote “Can’t believe men fight with their children over breast”