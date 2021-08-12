TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tears flow as another Nollywood actor dies

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel tells Big Brother why he wants Angel…

Baba Dee drags Nigerian celebrities for what they did to sound…

Tears flow as another Nollywood actor dies

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood movie industry has once again been throw into a state of mourning following the death of their member, Stanley Rabbi Okoro.

According to online reports, the fast-rising Igbo actor died of food poisoning on Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021.

Storming Instagram to react to the death of Rabbi;

READ ALSO

Actor, Williams Uchemba brags about how his wife left her…

Actor, Yul Edochie talks about owning 50 houses

@bensonokonkwo wrote “Stanley Aka Rabbi Okoro Is Dead….FOOD POISON ……God have mercy This life no just balance REST IN PEACE….Family Pray For….. Nollywood”

@ihemenancy wrote “Godddddd what happened”

@lizzygoldofficial wrote “No pls tell me it’s not true”

@babyrecipes wrote @Stanley Obasi Okoro i know the people are wicked but i never knew someone will have to kill my brother just like that, Stanley you have always carry everyone alone, the promises you made to me the last time we saw and the last time we talked on phone, this isn’t part of the promise Stanly. You don’t eat outside your family circle, what now went wrong? Why give them the opportunity to do this to you. Stanley my heart is bleeding. Stanly who could do thid to you? Stanly not now BIKONU nwannem. Stanley remember all you told me. If you can’t stand up again make sure you fight from there, stanly you are too too young to go.

This comes 2 weeks after the death of veteran actress, Racheal Oniga who died from a heart problem.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tears flow as another Nollywood actor dies

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel tells Big Brother why he wants Angel evicted from the…

Baba Dee drags Nigerian celebrities for what they did to sound sultan’s…

BBNaija ex-housemate, Gifty says the show is satanic and should be stopped

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney reveals why he says his father is dead despite being…

‘I am determined to rule Nigeria’ – Tonto Dikeh

‘My name is not Tiannah’ – Stylist, Toyin Lawani cries out

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Uche Elendu wows colleague, Destiny Etiko on her 32nd birthday

Tears flow as another Nollywood actor dies

Baba Dee drags Nigerian celebrities for what they did to sound sultan’s…

‘I am determined to rule Nigeria’ – Tonto Dikeh

BBNaija ex-housemate, Gifty says the show is satanic and should be stopped

‘My name is not Tiannah’ – Stylist, Toyin Lawani cries out

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel tells Big Brother why he wants Angel evicted from the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More