Tears flow as another Nollywood actor dies

Nollywood movie industry has once again been throw into a state of mourning following the death of their member, Stanley Rabbi Okoro.

According to online reports, the fast-rising Igbo actor died of food poisoning on Wednesday, 11th of August, 2021.

Storming Instagram to react to the death of Rabbi;

@bensonokonkwo wrote “Stanley Aka Rabbi Okoro Is Dead….FOOD POISON ……God have mercy This life no just balance REST IN PEACE….Family Pray For….. Nollywood”

@ihemenancy wrote “Godddddd what happened”

@lizzygoldofficial wrote “No pls tell me it’s not true”

@babyrecipes wrote @Stanley Obasi Okoro i know the people are wicked but i never knew someone will have to kill my brother just like that, Stanley you have always carry everyone alone, the promises you made to me the last time we saw and the last time we talked on phone, this isn’t part of the promise Stanly. You don’t eat outside your family circle, what now went wrong? Why give them the opportunity to do this to you. Stanley my heart is bleeding. Stanly who could do thid to you? Stanly not now BIKONU nwannem. Stanley remember all you told me. If you can’t stand up again make sure you fight from there, stanly you are too too young to go.

This comes 2 weeks after the death of veteran actress, Racheal Oniga who died from a heart problem.