“There Is A Blessing That Comes With Humbling Yourself To Do God’s Work” – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has launched a free medical interstate outreach over the weekend through her charity.

The outreach will be conducted in five communities across five states: Rivers State (PORT HARCOURT), Delta State (Irri in ISOKO SOUTH LGA), Lagos State (AJEGULE), and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja (KADO/KUCHI/JAHI).

Tonto Dikeh, on the other hand, just published some images from the outreach that show her leading by example.

The actress was seen carrying a sack with food packs on her head, indicating that she was assisting with supplies.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “THERE IS A BLESSING THAT COMES WITH HUMBLING YOURSELF TO DO GODS WORK…

I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY OF GODS REWARD TO HIS CHILDREN..

I AM AND WILL ALWAYS BE .SERVANT TO GOD, TO THE VULNERABLE AND TO THE LESS PRIVILEGED OF OUR SOCIETY..

I AM AN INVOLVED PARTNER WITH GOD.. Humility is Wealth.”