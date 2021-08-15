TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘They look like siblings’ – Fans react to new photos of Omotola Jalade and her grown-up children

By Kafayat

Fans of actress, Omotola Jalade have reacted to photos of her and her grown-up children that surfaced on social media.

In the photos, Omotola and her 4 grown-up children were seen in uniform outfits as they posed happily for the camera.

Captioning the photos, the proud mum wrote;

Wishing you a Happy Sunday from the Clan… Missing Capt Ekeinde here as man’s out of town on a Mission. Internet photo shoppers … oya”

Reacting to this;

@king_veekey wrote “She’s looking so young like their sibling”

@alexxanaija wrote “Marry early oooo so that you’ll grow and flex with your kids .. I want this”

@nyo_re_i wrote “Omo nothing like when you quick born o”

@b.e.s.t.c.h.i.m.e.z.i.r.i.m wrote “This girl by the right na her mama’s carbon copy……first slide”

@zoeeofficial__ wrote “Nothing like having kids at tender age but the fear of poverty is the beginning of wisdom.”

Via Instagram
‘You need a dirty slap’ – Prophet Odumeje blasts Pastor Chris…

Children jubilate as their 57-year-old mother finds love again, 30 years after…

Pretty Mike storms Sandra Iheuwa’s wedding with a herbalist (Video)

#BBNaija: Princess reveals the male housemate she has been dying for, as she…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerian man reveals why he wants Cross evicted, says he stole his…

“Nigerian men are so romantic”- Reactions as man proposes to his girlfriend with…

